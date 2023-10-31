Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.11

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 223520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

