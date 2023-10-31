Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Up to $34.31

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $39.40. Shutterstock shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 230,113 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shutterstock Stock Up 19.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

