Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,024.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.
About Charter Hall Group
