Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,024.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

About Charter Hall Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.