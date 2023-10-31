HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.05

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.05 and last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 212271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.