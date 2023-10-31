Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.
View Our Latest Research Report on CRARY
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.
Featured Articles
