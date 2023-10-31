COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,519,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 15,597,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 697.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CICOF
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.