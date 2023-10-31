COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,519,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 15,597,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 697.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CICOF

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

About COSCO SHIPPING

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,022. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.