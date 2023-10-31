Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.10

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 32720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 12.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $563.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

