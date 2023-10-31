Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Up 5.5%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.82. 383,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 537,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.
Valeura Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.40.
Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 134.35% and a net margin of 120.78%. The firm had revenue of C$205.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6423077 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
