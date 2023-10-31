Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.79

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 479240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth $53,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

