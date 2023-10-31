Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Expands By 5.9%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.0 days.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNLMF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. Collective Mining has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.26.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

