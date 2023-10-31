Short Interest in Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Expands By 5.9%

Collective Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.0 days.
Collective Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CNLMF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. Collective Mining has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.26.
Collective Mining Company Profile
