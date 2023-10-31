NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.75

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 67473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NaaS Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAAS

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $600.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 151.28% and a negative net margin of 329.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.