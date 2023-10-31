Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.65

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.65 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 42231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $1.1876 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 375,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

