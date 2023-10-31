BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.74. Approximately 336,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,522,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.02.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.