GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.85 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

GEHC stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

