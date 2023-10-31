Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Nabors Industries comprises approximately 1.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 2.97% of Nabors Industries worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,516. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

