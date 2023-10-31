Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New $61.76 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,761,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 3.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.31% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

ZM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. 170,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,274 shares of company stock worth $9,233,847. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

