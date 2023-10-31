Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341,758 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 8.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.51% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $154,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 294,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 1,297,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.