5,000 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 79,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,420. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.