SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 0.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL remained flat at $91.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

