Park Place Capital Corp Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,239,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.09.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.