Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 9.8% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,592,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.