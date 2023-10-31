Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Raised by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.