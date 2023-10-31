Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,479 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.