Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,216 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 46,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

