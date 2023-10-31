Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,155 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,984,000 after purchasing an additional 217,889 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

