Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 83,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 99,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 141,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DISV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 232,192 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

