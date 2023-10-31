Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $834.45. 129,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,774. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.36 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The stock has a market cap of $344.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $856.01 and its 200 day moving average is $811.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

