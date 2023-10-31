iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI BIC ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2,768.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

