Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 5,480,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,125,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

