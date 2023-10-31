Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,952,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. 52,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,635. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.