iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IAK traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.