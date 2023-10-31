iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,202,000.
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IAK traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.
About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.