iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 1.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 334,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 281,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 125,998 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 68,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.