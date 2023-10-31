Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,107 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 879.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.62. 49,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,510. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.71.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,608 shares of company stock worth $6,538,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

