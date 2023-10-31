First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lessened by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 3.5% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

