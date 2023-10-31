Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000.

IYC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,578. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

