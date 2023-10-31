Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of USTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,450. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

