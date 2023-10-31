Atria Investments Inc Purchases 10,807 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 192,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $76.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

