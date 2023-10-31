Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $146,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $832.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.21. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $456.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.85 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

