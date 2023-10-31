Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

