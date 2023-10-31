U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $305.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.12 and its 200 day moving average is $277.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

