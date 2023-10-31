Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 1,574 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

