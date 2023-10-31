Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,373,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after buying an additional 205,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $223.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.65 and a 200 day moving average of $227.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.13 and a one year high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

