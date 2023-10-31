Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $2,397,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.45. The stock had a trading volume of 119,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.38. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

