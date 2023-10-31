Atria Investments Inc Acquires 382 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $8,044,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.49. 239,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.98 and a 200-day moving average of $524.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

