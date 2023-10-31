First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $29,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FTSM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

