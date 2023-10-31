Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.98. 260,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,692. The company has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.13 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.