Atria Investments Inc Sells 52,977 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $133.14. 274,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,257. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

