Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 505,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $125.62. 394,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average of $194.77. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

