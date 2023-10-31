Atria Investments Inc Has $31.64 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $31,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after buying an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

