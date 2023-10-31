Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,962 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.60. 33,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

